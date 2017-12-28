Vandals paint Confederate statue pink in Nashville, but owner will leave the color

The daughter of a woman found safe following a Golden Alert issued a heartfelt thanks to Louisville Metro Police.

Daughter thanks LMPD for helping find and rescue her missing mother from the cold

Remember the famous scene from a Christmas Story? It was recreated by several members of the Jeffersontown Fire Department on Thursday.

Police say the suspect claimed she was paid $10 for each package she stole.

Police say Louisville woman was paid to steal packages from porches before Christmas

Glen Fleming owns an auto repair shop in Shepherdsville that was the focus of a federal drug raid earlier this month.

There will be road environments where Louisville will miss Rick Pitino this season but Friday's game with Kentucky in Rupp Arena should not be one of them.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.

Man hospitalized after being rear-ended on moped on Shelbyville Road

Police say Anne Downing allegedly gave booze and pot to her son's teenage friends.

Toni Rice was arrested Saturday for shoplifting nearly $600 worth of merchandise at Sunglass Hut.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (FOX NEWS) -- A pink Confederate statue?

That’s what drivers on Interstate 65 in Nashville see, after vandals splashed paint earlier this week on a privately owned statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest.

The owner of the property and the statue of the Ku Klux Klan leader told the Tennessean newspaper that he’s fine with the new hue and plans to keep it.

“They’ve been trying to figure out how to cover it up,” said Bill Dorris, who owns the sculpture and the property on which it stands. “I do think they chose a good color.”

Dorris said that the bright pink would “show up real good,” and that he had no plans to remove the paint.

The statue was erected in 1998 and depicts a horse on its hind legs carrying the Confederate leader on its back, as he wields a pistol.

Across the country, communities are grappling with whether to remove various monuments to the Confederacy. More than 25 cities have already relocated or removed Confederate statues.

The statue in Nashville has been vandalized before. Last fall, for instance, someone placed a sign that read, “Trump 2016, Make Amerikkka Great Again” on a nearby fence, but officials removed it.

Dorris said that images of the vandals may have been caught on one of the dozens of cameras on his property, and that he was waiting for assistance to review the footage.

“Well, enjoy the new paint scheme is the only thing I can tell them,” he said.

Last week, Memphis removed two statues from public parks, including one of Forrest erected in 1904.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media and Fox News. All Rights Reserved.