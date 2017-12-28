Indiana liquor stores will be closed on New Year's Eve

Remember the famous scene from a Christmas Story? It was recreated by several members of the Jeffersontown Fire Department on Thursday.

Police say the suspect claimed she was paid $10 for each package she stole.

Glen Fleming owns an auto repair shop in Shepherdsville that was the focus of a federal drug raid earlier this month.

There will be road environments where Louisville will miss Rick Pitino this season but Friday's game with Kentucky in Rupp Arena should not be one of them.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – Liquor stores are reminding Hoosiers to stock up soon for any New Year’s Eve celebrations, because their doors will be closed for the big day.

The holiday is on a Sunday this year, which could cause problems since you cannot buy alcohol in liquor or grocery stores on Sundays in Indiana. But the manager of Bridge Liquors in New Albany said many of her customers still aren’t connecting the dots.

“Shop early,” said Ben Semro, owner of Bridge Liquors. “Shop early, and try to get it on Friday and Saturday ... Plus with the weather situation, you just never know what that’s going to do to your plans.”

Semro expects more people are planning to host New Year’s Eve parties at home Sunday instead of going out to bars or restaurants. He said the shelves are stocked with this year’s customer favorites: bourbon, craft beer and the classic champagne.

Semro said sales were good for Bridge Liquors leading up to Christmas, but he said on Christmas Eve last Sunday, people were still knocking on their doors. He expects the same will probably happen this Sunday. Semro said said they will probably lose out on some sales with last-minute shoppers having to cross the river on Sunday to buy alcohol.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.