VIDEO | Jeffersontown fire captain gets tongue stuck to flag pol - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Jeffersontown fire captain gets tongue stuck to flag pole

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remember the famous scene from "A Christmas Story"? It was recreated by several members of the Jeffersontown Fire Department on Thursday.

Capt. Kevin Culver posted video to Facebook after he was dared to stick his tongue on a pole for a free lunch.

Then, it became stuck.

Some of his co-workers came to his rescue by pouring coffee on his tongue. It was finally freed, and it seems Culver had a good laugh about the whole thing. He said his tongue is a little sore, but he did win lunch at El Nopal.

In just seven hours, the video has been viewed more than 48,000 times and shared more than 1,000 times.

