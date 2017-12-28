VIDEO | Jeffersontown fire captain gets tongue stuck to flag pole

Toni Rice was arrested Saturday for shoplifting nearly $600 worth of merchandise at Sunglass Hut.More >>
Toni Rice was arrested Saturday for shoplifting nearly $600 worth of merchandise at Sunglass Hut.More >>
Police say Anne Downing allegedly gave booze and pot to her son's teenage friends.More >>
Police say Anne Downing allegedly gave booze and pot to her son's teenage friends.More >>
The victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.More >>
The victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.More >>
There will be road environments where Louisville will miss Rick Pitino this season but Friday's game with Kentucky in Rupp Arena should not be one of them.More >>
There will be road environments where Louisville will miss Rick Pitino this season but Friday's game with Kentucky in Rupp Arena should not be one of them.More >>
Glen Fleming owns an auto repair shop in Shepherdsville that was the focus of a federal drug raid earlier this month.More >>
Glen Fleming owns an auto repair shop in Shepherdsville that was the focus of a federal drug raid earlier this month.More >>
Police say the suspect claimed she was paid $10 for each package she stole.More >>
Police say the suspect claimed she was paid $10 for each package she stole.More >>
Remember the famous scene from a Christmas Story? It was recreated by several members of the Jeffersontown Fire Department on Thursday.More >>
Remember the famous scene from a Christmas Story? It was recreated by several members of the Jeffersontown Fire Department on Thursday.More >>
The daughter of a woman found safe following a Golden Alert issued a heartfelt thanks to Louisville Metro Police.More >>
The daughter of a woman found safe following a Golden Alert issued a heartfelt thanks to Louisville Metro Police.More >>