New developments coming to Barret Avenue, including transforming former Lynn's Paradise Cafe site

The daughter of a woman found safe following a Golden Alert issued a heartfelt thanks to Louisville Metro Police.

The daughter of a woman found safe following a Golden Alert issued a heartfelt thanks to Louisville Metro Police.

Daughter thanks LMPD for helping find and rescue her missing mother from the cold

Daughter thanks LMPD for helping find and rescue her missing mother from the cold

Remember the famous scene from a Christmas Story? It was recreated by several members of the Jeffersontown Fire Department on Thursday.

Remember the famous scene from a Christmas Story? It was recreated by several members of the Jeffersontown Fire Department on Thursday.

Police say the suspect claimed she was paid $10 for each package she stole.

Police say the suspect claimed she was paid $10 for each package she stole.

Police say Louisville woman was paid to steal packages from porches before Christmas

Police say Louisville woman was paid to steal packages from porches before Christmas

Glen Fleming owns an auto repair shop in Shepherdsville that was the focus of a federal drug raid earlier this month.

Glen Fleming owns an auto repair shop in Shepherdsville that was the focus of a federal drug raid earlier this month.

There will be road environments where Louisville will miss Rick Pitino this season but Friday's game with Kentucky in Rupp Arena should not be one of them.

There will be road environments where Louisville will miss Rick Pitino this season but Friday's game with Kentucky in Rupp Arena should not be one of them.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.

Man hospitalized after being rear-ended on moped on Shelbyville Road

Man hospitalized after being rear-ended on moped on Shelbyville Road

Police say Anne Downing allegedly gave booze and pot to her son's teenage friends.

Police say Anne Downing allegedly gave booze and pot to her son's teenage friends.

Toni Rice was arrested Saturday for shoplifting nearly $600 worth of merchandise at Sunglass Hut.

Toni Rice was arrested Saturday for shoplifting nearly $600 worth of merchandise at Sunglass Hut.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is finally a little utopia a Louisville neighborhood that took a big hit from the sudden shutdown of Lynn's Paradise Cafe.

According to building permits, $500,000 will transform Lynn's Paradise Café into Martin’s BBQ on Barret Avenue. The building will be renovated inside and out and will include a "smoker porch" for whole hog West Tennessee BBQ. The plan is to open in April.

The owners said it took longer than expected to open because they were focused on their other location off Westport Road.

In addition to Martin's, a vegan restaurant called Vgrits is teaming up with False Idol Brewery to open down the street. That restaurant will also open in April.

“We do a lot of southern-style comfort food, hardy meals that a lot of us here in Louisville grew up with," said Kristina Addington, owner of Vgrits. "We just do it without meat, dairy or eggs.”

Shawn Steele, who owns False Idol Brewery, said his side of the business will add something original to Vgrits.

“We've worked together a lot,” Steele said. “When the food service gets rolling, we will have guest taps and some cider, kombucha, wine, things like that ready to go,."

Travel north up Barret Avenue, and you'll find more work to be done there too. Developers have a plan to tear down the Urban Government Center and build multi-generational housing for a broad range of prices, including luxury apartments, town homes, 21st century shotgun homes and housing for Family Scholar House.

Construction could start as early as the summer and could as many as five years to complete.

“I love that neighborhood, and I want to see that street grow back again," Steele said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.