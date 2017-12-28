New developments coming to Barret Avenue, including transforming - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New developments coming to Barret Avenue, including transforming former Lynn's Paradise Cafe site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is finally a little utopia a Louisville neighborhood that took a big hit from the sudden shutdown of Lynn's Paradise Cafe.

According to building permits, $500,000 will transform Lynn's Paradise Café into Martin’s BBQ on Barret Avenue. The building will be renovated inside and out and will include a "smoker porch" for whole hog West Tennessee BBQ. The plan is to open in April.

The owners said it took longer than expected to open because they were focused on their other location off Westport Road.

In addition to Martin's, a vegan restaurant called Vgrits is teaming up with False Idol Brewery to open down the street. That restaurant will also open in April.

“We do a lot of southern-style comfort food, hardy meals that a lot of us here in Louisville grew up with," said Kristina Addington, owner of Vgrits. "We just do it without meat, dairy or eggs.”

Shawn Steele, who owns False Idol Brewery, said his side of the business will add something original to Vgrits.

“We've worked together a lot,” Steele said. “When the food service gets rolling, we will have guest taps and some cider, kombucha, wine, things like that ready to go,."

Travel north up Barret Avenue, and you'll find more work to be done there too. Developers have a plan to tear down the Urban Government Center and build multi-generational housing for a broad range of prices, including luxury apartments, town homes, 21st century shotgun homes and housing for Family Scholar House.

Construction could start as early as the summer and could as many as five years to complete.

“I love that neighborhood, and I want to see that street grow back again," Steele said.  

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

