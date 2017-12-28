Paoli Police searching for 2 people wanted for questioning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Paoli Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people.
The pair is wanted for questioning in crimes that have occurred in that area. No other information was given.
If you know who they are, you're asked to contact Paoli Police. All tips will remain anonymous.
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.