UPDATE: Man dies after being rear-ended on moped on Shelbyville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after the moped he was riding was rear-ended on Shelbyville Road Thursday night. 

LMPD said it happened around 9 p.m. near South Chadwick Road. Police say the victim was eastbound on Shelbyville Road when he was rear-ended by a Mustang.

LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said the man that hit the moped told police it happened as he was merging into the right lane on Shelbyville Road. The impact of the crash threw the moped's driver through the windshield of the car that hit him. 

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries at University Hospital early Friday morning.

Police say no charges are expected. 

Shelbyville Road was shut down near Hurstbourne Parkway for several hours while crews cleared the scene. 

