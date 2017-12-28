Man hospitalized after being rear-ended on moped on Shelbyville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man hospitalized after being rear-ended on moped on Shelbyville Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelbyville Road was shut down near Hurstbourne Parkway Thursday night after a man on a moped was hit by a car.

LMPD said it happened just before 9 p.m. near South Chadwick Road. Police say the victim was eastbound on Shelbyville Road when he was rear-ended by a Mustang, spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

