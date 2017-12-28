Bullitt County auto shop owner continues to plead innocence after grand jury returns new drug charges

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Glen Fleming owns an auto repair shop in Shepherdsville that was the focus of a federal drug raid earlier this month.

And while new charges were filed against him and four other men Wednesday, Fleming is fighting back. In fact, he's fighting for a second time.

A week after officers found a jar of marijuana in the shop and the five men were arrested, all charges were dropped. But court records show a grand jury returned a drug trafficking charges against each of them last week.

Fleming said Thursday he was leasing the building to the other suspects and didn't have a key to where the drugs were found.

"All I know is that I had absolutely nothing, no idea, that that was going on in this building," he said.

Since the start, Fleming and his family members have said he's innocent.

"I know what it feels like now to have 50 guns pointed at you and hope that a car doesn't backfire going down the road, because anything could have triggered that assault into killing every one of us that day," he said.

"It was that tense."

But now, as he fights charges for a second time, Fleming thinks it's something personal.

"Frankly, I'm beginning to believe that a lot of this is from past confrontations that I've had with the authorities in this county," he said.

We reached out to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, but they said they don't comment on open investigations.

