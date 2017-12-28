Dan Johnson's widow nominated by Republicans to run for vacant D - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dan Johnson's widow nominated by Republicans to run for vacant District 49 House seat


Rebecca Johnson Rebecca Johnson
Dan Johnson Dan Johnson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Republicans chose Dan Johnson's widow as their nominee to fill his empty state House seat.

The District 49 seat has been open since earlier in the month when Johnson committed suicide. A family spokesperson confirmed Thursday that Rebecca Johnson has been nominated to run for the seat on the Republican side.

Meanwhile, on the other side Bullitt County Democrats announced Thursday night that they nominated former State Rep. Linda Belcher to run in the special election. Belcher was the incumbent when she was beaten by Dan Johnson in the 2016 election.

The special election is set for Feb. 20.

