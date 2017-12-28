At least 12 dead in New York City apartment fire

The daughter of a woman found safe following a Golden Alert issued a heartfelt thanks to Louisville Metro Police.

Daughter thanks LMPD for helping find and rescue her missing mother from the cold

Remember the famous scene from a Christmas Story? It was recreated by several members of the Jeffersontown Fire Department on Thursday.

Police say the suspect claimed she was paid $10 for each package she stole.

Police say Louisville woman was paid to steal packages from porches before Christmas

Glen Fleming owns an auto repair shop in Shepherdsville that was the focus of a federal drug raid earlier this month.

There will be road environments where Louisville will miss Rick Pitino this season but Friday's game with Kentucky in Rupp Arena should not be one of them.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.

Man hospitalized after being rear-ended on moped on Shelbyville Road

Police say Anne Downing allegedly gave booze and pot to her son's teenage friends.

Toni Rice was arrested Saturday for shoplifting nearly $600 worth of merchandise at Sunglass Hut.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX) -- At least 12 people were killed and others injured after a massive fire broke out in a New York City apartment building, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference Thursday night.

"Tonight here in the Bronx, families have been torn apart," de Blasio told reporters. The mayor called the event the "worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city."

More than 160 firefighters were on the scene of the four-alarm fire, located at a five-story walk-up apartment house in the Bronx, just a block from the borough's famed zoo.

Officials said that one baby died in the fire, which FDNY Commissioner Daniel Niger called "historic in its magnitude." Four people are critically injured and others are also seriously injured. The victims range from 1 to 50 years old.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted: "We are closely monitoring the devastating fire in the Bronx. As always we are thankful for our first responders. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families tonight.

The fire, which is now under control, broke out just before to 7 p.m. Thursday night. Temperatures are in the mid-teens in New York, with winds making it feel like single digits.

The building had no elevator, The Associated Press reported, citing city records. Fire escapes were visible on the facade of the building.

The fire started on the first floor of the building before it spread, officials said. The fire department responded to emergency calls within three minutes.

The commissioner added it's too early to determine what sparked the fire.

One witness, Xanral Collins, told the New York Post he saw a father running toward the building, but was unable to enter.

"I saw him screaming, 'My babies are dead! My babies are dead!'" Collins said.

Neighborhood resident Robert Gonzalez, who has a friend who lives in the building, told The Associated Press she got out on a fire escape as another resident fled with five children.

"When I got here, she was crying," Gonzalez said.

De Blasio, at Thursday's press conference, advised to "Hold your families close and keep these families here in the Bronx in your prayers."

One of the deadliest fires in recent memory happened elsewhere in the Bronx in 2007. Nine children and one adult died in a blaze sparked by a space heater.

