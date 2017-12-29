Former jail employee in Indiana charged with stealing money from inmates' commissary accounts

MADISON, ind. (WDRB) -- A man who worked as a jailer for the Sheriff's Department in Jefferson County, Indiana has been arrested on several charges after thousands of dollars came up missing from the department’s commissary account.

Indiana State Police began investigating 33-year-old Andrew Horine November 15, 2017. That's when the sheriff's department called Indiana State Police after discovering funds were missing from the commissary account that holds bond money received by inmates.

Detectives investigating the thefts arrested Horine at his home in Madison on Dec. 28. Police say Horine pocketed more than $7,500 from 14 different inmate accounts.

Police say Horine worked for the Jefferson County Jail from September 2007 until he was fired in December of 2017. Part of his job as the jail commander included handling the commissary accounts.

Horine is now charged with several felonies, including corrupt business influence, obstruction of justice, official misconduct, and theft.

