Former jail employee in Indiana charged with stealing thousands - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former jail employee in Indiana charged with stealing thousands from bond accounts

Andrew Horine (source: Indiana State Police) Andrew Horine (source: Indiana State Police)

MADISON, ind. (WDRB) -- A man who worked as a jailer for the Sheriff's Department in Jefferson County, Indiana has been arrested on several charges after thousands of dollars came up missing.

Indiana State Police began investigating 33-year-old Andrew Horine November 15, 2017. That's when the sheriff's department called Indiana State Police after discovering the funds were missing.

Detectives investigating the thefts arrested Horine at his home in Madison on Dec. 28. Police say Horine pocketed more than $7,500 from 14 different accounts. 

Police say Horine worked for the Jefferson County Jail from September 2007 until he was fired in December of 2017.  Part of his job as the jail commander included handling the bond accounts. 

Horine is now charged with several felonies, including corrupt business influence, obstruction of justice, official misconduct, and theft. 

