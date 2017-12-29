LG&E and KU crews on the way to Puerto Rico to help restore powe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LG&E and KU crews on the way to Puerto Rico to help restore power

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Utility crews from Louisville are on their way to Puerto Rico to help restore power.

Many parts of the island have been without power since Hurricane Maria hit in September.

Twelve trucks from LG&E left Friday morning to meet up with another dozen trucks from Kentucky Utilities. They'll go to Norfolk, Virginia, where the trucks will be loaded onto ships and transported to Puerto Rico.

Group leader of operations, Keith Holeman said the workers will be away from their families for up to eight weeks. "They have worked so hard to put this thing together.  It's unreal the challenges we've went through to put this thing together to be able to go over and help in the restoration effort."

Crews have been told they'll be working in mountainous areas repairing and replacing broken poles and lines.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.