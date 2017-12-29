Anti-male circumcision group erects billboard in Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Anti-male circumcision group erects billboard in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) -- An anti-circumcision group has erected its first billboard in the United States in Kentucky.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports Texas-based nonprofit Your Whole Baby is behind a billboard that went up Dec. 14 in Owensboro, reading: "Circumcision harms. Bring your whole baby home."

A local, anonymous donor provided a year's worth of funding for the sign, which will move to different parts of the city.

YWB founder Jen Williams says she wants to remind parents they have a choice when it comes to circumcising sons.

In 2012, the American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement saying the health benefits of male circumcision outweighed the risks, but did not recommend universal circumcision.

Another anti-circumcision group, Saving Our Sons, reported the 2009-2010 circumcision rate in Kentucky was the second-highest in the country.

