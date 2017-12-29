Louisville mystery writer Sue Grafton dies of cancer at age 77

Louisville native Sue Grafton, who wrote a prolific and best-selling series of alphabetically titled mystery novels, has died, according to a family friend. She was 77.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer's remarks came during a year-end interview with WDRB News on Thursday.More >>
Kentucky state government has yet to formally approve the sale more than 2 ½ months after opening bids on three properties purchased as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project. But lawyers at the Finance and Administration Cabinet are expected to do a final review as early as next week.More >>
The move comes as Kentucky and Indiana acknowledge customer service difficulties during RiverLink’s first year, including long wait times, erroneous invoices and improper late fees.More >>
The Ohio River toll bridges appear to be on track to meet their revenue goals. But glitches, errors and customer service complaints have dogged the cashless toll network’s inaugural year.More >>
The November error comes a month after more than 5,000 drivers received invoices including late fees that weren't owed.More >>
Industry observers say reduced plantings during the Great Recession have led to a national tree shortage, resulting in some farm owners reporting higher and earlier demand than in years past.More >>
The bill, pre-filed Thursday by Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield, earmarks 90 percent of those revenues to a newly created fund to reimburse the state’s Medicaid program for money spent on tobacco-related illnesses.More >>
