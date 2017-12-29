KSP launches death investigation after fatal shooting in Grayson County

CLARKSON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Grayson County man was shot to death.

KSP says the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday on Grayson Springs Road in Clarkson.

Investigators say 46-year-old Billy Joe Houchin shot and killed 31-year-old Stephen Waninger. It happened after Waninger got into a fight with Houchin's 21-year-old daughter Kaitlyn, who Waninger is dating.

Houchin and Waninger then got into a physical altercation, and Waninger was shot.

State police are currently calling the case a death investigation, and no charges have been filed.

