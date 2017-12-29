CRAWFORD | Louisville's Jackson on not skipping bowl: I owe it to teammates

Unlike other top players, Lamar Jackson said he had no hesitation about playing in a bowl game. He explains why on the eve of Louisville's game against Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl.More >>
Bowl-week activities are nothing new for college football players, but a trip aboard a couple of Navy vessels did open some eyes for the University of Louisville football team on Thursday.More >>
WIth Jaire Alexander and James Hearns skipping the TaxSlayer Bowl game against Mississippi State, Louisville defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon is looking to fill the void.More >>
Taking an early look at the University of Louisville's trip to rival Kentucky on Friday at noon.More >>
Ray Spalding had career highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds and the Cards got more than half their scoring from three Louisville-area products as they put away Grand Canyon 74-56 on Saturday.More >>
Brian Bowen, one player at the center of recruiting allegations at the University of Louisville, told ESPN on Thursday that he doesn't know anything about his father allegedly receiving money for him to attend Louisville, and more.More >>
Bellarmine made its first six three-point tries and blew out to a 22-2 lead on its way to a 79-59 win over No. 20-ranked Le Moyne, its 49th consecutive win in Knights Hall.More >>
Louisville got a big scoring game from Asia Durr and Dana Evans and Arica Carter combined for 18 assists in the No. 3-ranked Cardinals' 87-63 win at rival Kentucky on Sunday.More >>
