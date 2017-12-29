Preservationists moving historic house from Floyds Fork to highe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Preservationists moving historic house from Floyds Fork to higher ground

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Movers spent Friday lifting a historic house into the air with a plan to sit it down a half mile down the road.

The Mills-Stout House was built between 1850 and 1860 on Seatonville Road near Turkey Run Park. 

In the next couple of weeks, preservationists will move the house out of a floodplain to higher ground. It will eventually find a home about a half a mile down Seatonville Road.

Future Land Trust president Dr. Steve Henry says saving this house is about history. "These are very important for us to save and talk about what it was like 200 years ago and try to provide some recreation and talk about history. Try to have some agriculture in this area and try to preserve the heritage of the area as well.'

The Mills-Stout House is one of the last remaining cultural assets in the Floyds Fork Watershed.  The dining room of the home was  home to the switchboard for the City of Seatonville. 

The Metropolitan Sewer District and donors helped fund the $65,000 move.

Officials say they plan to eventually have a farm in the area where people can come pick apples and pumpkins and visit the old house.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.