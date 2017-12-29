Preservationists moving historic house from Floyds Fork to higher ground

Toni Rice was arrested Saturday for shoplifting nearly $600 worth of merchandise at Sunglass Hut.

Louisville settled for a string of perimeter shots. Kentucky attacked the rim with relentless intensity. The result was an overwhelming UK victory over U of L Friday.

Police are looking for thieves who stole from the non-profit’s collection bins.

LMPD said it knows who is responsible for wrecking and burglarizing a music studio on Bardstown Road.

Louisville native Sue Grafton, who wrote a prolific and best-selling series of alphabetically titled mystery novels, has died, according to a family friend. She was 77.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Movers spent Friday lifting a historic house into the air with a plan to sit it down a half mile down the road.

The Mills-Stout House was built between 1850 and 1860 on Seatonville Road near Turkey Run Park.

In the next couple of weeks, preservationists will move the house out of a floodplain to higher ground. It will eventually find a home about a half a mile down Seatonville Road.

Future Land Trust president Dr. Steve Henry says saving this house is about history. "These are very important for us to save and talk about what it was like 200 years ago and try to provide some recreation and talk about history. Try to have some agriculture in this area and try to preserve the heritage of the area as well.'

The Mills-Stout House is one of the last remaining cultural assets in the Floyds Fork Watershed. The dining room of the home was home to the switchboard for the City of Seatonville.

The Metropolitan Sewer District and donors helped fund the $65,000 move.

Officials say they plan to eventually have a farm in the area where people can come pick apples and pumpkins and visit the old house.

