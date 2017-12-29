LMPD identifies man who allegedly wrecked and burglarized music - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD identifies man who allegedly wrecked and burglarized music studio on Bardstown Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD said it knows who is responsible for wrecking and burglarizing a music studio on Bardstown Road.

Detectives said the suspect, James Daniel III, knows he is wanted and is hiding.

"We had a couple of tips come in," said Det. John  Green with LMPD's Sixth Division. "Right now, he is going to be charged with burglary."

The break in happened on Dec. 22 at Goldsmith Studios off Bardstown Road. Owner Brian Cronin caught the whole thing on his surveillance video.

"Two doors and a door frame were damaged as he made his way in," Cronin said. "He picked up the remote for this tape machine and slammed it into the board right here three times."

Green said he even had a phone conversation with Daniel but added that it didn't end well.

"I asked him to come in, he got very belligerent on the phone, and he decided that he did not want to do that," Green said.

Police said in addition to the damage, Daniel left the store with three guitars.

"It was $2,800 of property that was taken, and it was about $20,000 in damage that was done to the business," Green said. "I would like him to come in, I have enough to arrest him without a warrant."

If you know where police can find the suspect, you can call LMPD's Sixth Division or the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.