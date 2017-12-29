Convicted lawyer Eric Conn says he is broke and asks for public defender

Toni Rice was arrested Saturday for shoplifting nearly $600 worth of merchandise at Sunglass Hut.

Toni Rice was arrested Saturday for shoplifting nearly $600 worth of merchandise at Sunglass Hut.

In a motion filed Friday in federal court, Eric Conn's attorney says Conn "has no assets or resources" and is eligible for the government to pay for his defense.

Police are looking for thieves who stole from the non-profit’s collection bins.

LMPD said it knows who is responsible for wrecking and burglarizing a music studio on Bardstown Road.

There is no word when the judge in the case will rule on Conn's request.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eastern Kentucky attorney responsible for the biggest social security fraud case in U.S. history asks a federal judge to appoint his current attorney, Scott White, as his public defender.

In a motion filed Friday in federal court, Eric Conn’s attorney says Conn “has no assets or resources” and is eligible for the government to pay for his defense.

An affidavit from Conn says he has no cash on hand or money in checking or savings accounts, and that “all property has been seized by US,” referring to the federal government. He also said he is “unsure” if $40,000 had been depleted from “an anonymous account with Bank of Guatemala.”

In addition, Conn says on the affidavit that he is “unsure” of his total debt after court judgments of restitution in his criminal case and in another case. He wrote “millions” in a column asking about monthly payments for his debts.

There is no word when the judge in the case will rule on Conn’s request.

In June 2017, Conn pleaded guilty in a $550 million fraud case that resulted in the takeaway of benefits from about 800 people, attorneys said in December.

Conn is currently charged with escape after he failed to come to federal court for his sentencing in the fraud case. Police arrested him at a Pizza Hut in Honduras in early December, then returned him to Kentucky.

A federal judge released Conn on $1.25 million bail and allowed him to remain free after he pleaded guilty in March to stealing from the federal government and bribing a judge to fix Social Security fraud cases.

Conn fled on June 2. Authorities said he cut off his electronic ankle monitor and put it inside a metallic pouch designed to suppress electronic signals. While nearly a dozen law enforcement agencies searched for the fugitive, he was sentenced in absentia last summer to a 12-year prison term -- the maximum possible.

Conn faces many more years in prison, if convicted of charges related to his escape. A trial is tentatively scheduled for February.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.