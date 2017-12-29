Indiana State trooper surprises stranded family with Christmas s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana State trooper surprises stranded family with Christmas shopping spree

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Christmas miracle started with car trouble for a family in southern Indiana.

When a family broke down in the car on the side of the road near Corydon, an Indiana State trooper stopped to help them. But they didn't realize just how much help they would get.

"He said, 'Why don't you grab that gas can and throw it in the back of the vehicle, and I will give you guys a ride to the gas station? And if it's OK, I'd like to buy your son $300 worth of toys for Christmas,'" recalled Kevin O'Conner.

O'Conner's Facebook post from Christmas Eve is now viral.

In it, he shares how Trooper Josh Orme stopped to help the stranded family, including O'Conner's wife and 5-year-old son, Kevin.

The trooper used money from Shop with a Cop for an impromptu Walmart shopping spree for the child.

"The state trooper pushed him around on the cart the whole way through Walmart and let him get anything and everything he wanted," O'Conner said. "Thank you doesn't even scratch the surface on what that guy did on that day."

