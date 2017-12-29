Kentucky's comeback falls short in 24-23 loss to Northwestern in Music City Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A failed two-point conversion with less than a minute to go cost Kentucky a comeback win Friday night in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl against Northwestern.

After battling down from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Stephen Johnson ran for a touchdown with 35 seconds left to make it a one-point game, but head coach Mark Stoops decided to go for the win, and Johnson's two-point pass fell incomplete. The Wildcats lost, 24-23.

Johnson threw for 257 yards and two interceptions. UK running back Bennie Snell ran for just 15 yards before he was ejected for making contact with an official.

Kentucky finished the season with a 7-6 record.

