Crews respond to early morning fire at Galt House Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville firefighters responded to a fire at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.

A MetroSafe supervisor says a call about the fire was received Saturday at around 5:10 a.m.

Louisville Fire Dept. Chief Greg Frederick said the fire started on the 23rd floor in a maintenance room. He says about 55 firefighters and command officers went to the scene and put the fire out quickly.

Once the fire was out, crews worked to ventilate the building. Frederick says since the building is a high-rise, ventilating can be difficult.

Frederick says guests were evacuated, but no guests were staying above the 19th floor, so no rescues were required.

Guests and staff were allowed back into the building as fire crews were ventilating.

Hotel officials posted the following statement on the Galt House Hotel's Twitter account: