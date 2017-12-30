Crews respond to early morning fire at Galt House Hotel - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews respond to early morning fire at Galt House Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville firefighters responded to a fire at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.

A MetroSafe supervisor says a call about the fire was received Saturday at around 5:10 a.m.

Louisville Fire Dept. Chief Greg Frederick said the fire started on the 23rd floor in a maintenance room. He says about 55 firefighters and command officers went to the scene and put the fire out quickly.

Once the fire was out, crews worked to ventilate the building. Frederick says since the building is a high-rise, ventilating can be difficult.

Frederick says guests were evacuated, but no guests were staying above the 19th floor, so no rescues were required.

Guests and staff were allowed back into the building as fire crews were ventilating.

Hotel officials posted the following statement on the Galt House Hotel's Twitter account:

Thank you to the @loukyfire for their bravery and professionalism. We extend a sincere apology to any guest who was disturbed by this incident. There are no reported injuries. We encourage guests to stay in close contact with the front desk with any concerns they may have. Early this morning (December 30th), a small fire broke out in an electrical closet on the 23rd floor of our hotel. The fire was immediately extinguished by our sprinkler system. Guests were evacuated while the @loukyfire performed a safety inspection and have now been returned to their rooms safely and without incident. We sincerely apologize to any guest whose stay was disturbed by this incident. We encourage current guests to get in touch with the front desk to report their concerns or ask questions. To future guests, everything is operating as usual and all your reservations will be honored. We are online to assist you with any questions or concerns. All restaurants are open for business and all events will proceed as scheduled, including all New Year’s Eve festivities.

No injuries were reported.

