3 flu-related deaths confirmed in Kentucky county - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 flu-related deaths confirmed in Kentucky county

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Authorities say the flu is responsible for the deaths of three elderly people in one Kentucky county.

WKYT-TV reports that Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Communications Officer Kevin Hall says all three had other health complications, but flu was the ultimate cause of their deaths.

Officials say late January and early February form the peak of flu season. According to the department's website, last year Lexington had 503 confirmed cases of flu, and seven flu-related deaths.

The health department recommends a seasonal flu shot.

