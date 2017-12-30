Southern Living names Louisville business owners most stylish - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Living names Louisville business owners most stylish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local business owners are among the south's most stylish by Southern Living Magazine. Clayton Crume and Tyler Jury say their style relates right back to their business.

Sewing doesn't always get a young guy picked first on the playground. However, the skills that Clay Simpson learned in grade school would later become a hit at his Western Kentucky dorm.

"I took a dog leash from the bookstore and I cut it up and I sewed it onto some leather. My mom had taught me how to sew. I started wearing it around and my friends loved it and I just decided, I could probably make a little money with this," Simpson said. 

What started as a belt to sport at tailgate parties turned into a full operation at his parents house after graduation.

"You have your grandpa's 40-year-old belt that he's been wearing since before you were born and now you go to the store and things just fall a part. So ,it's kind of fun to kick what we do back to the days you were in when things lasted."

Simpson and his roommate turned business partner Tyler Jury opened Clayton & Crume in the Highlands a couple years ago.

Southern Living Magazine named Simpson and Jury among the top 50 Most Stylish Southerners. Coming in at number ten, they say it only took one simple email.

"It was super random. I've never considered myself a stylish person. I still don't."

What they lack in style, they make up for in timeless merchandise.

Their new NuLu studio has more room for quality handmade production with plans for retail space.

"Ultimately, I have the most fun when I'm sitting behind a sewing machine or talking to people and telling them about what I do." 

That passion, the back-to-basics belief and a little boost from Instagram help provide the fabric for their success.

"I've never been a trendy person. I'm just not, I'm a white shirt, jeans and nice shoes kind of dude. It's enduring, really, is the way I try to dress and I think the way we try to run this business. What worked 40 years ago still works today and I hope will still work 40 or 50 years into the future."

Louisville style bloggers Danielle Davis for Lou What Wear and Nicole Green for What Nicole Wore also made the list. 

