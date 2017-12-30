Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to give state employees pay raises - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to give state employees pay raises

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is awarding pay raises to state employees in the coming year.

The governor's office said Friday that raises of 2, 3 and 4 percent will be given to those meeting certain criteria. The raises will be given out after employee performance reviews in January.

A 4 percent raise will be given to employees rated "outstanding," with a 3 percent going to those who "exceed expectations." Employees who "meet expectations" will receive a raise of 2 percent raise.

It's unclear how the state will handle employees who don't "meet expectations" -- the threshold for receiving the smallest raise.

A Holcomb spokeswoman could not immediately offer comment.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

