St. Matthews Police investigating jewelry store theft - WDRB 41 Louisville News

St. Matthews Police investigating jewelry store theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in St. Matthews are investigating a theft that happened at a jewelry store.

Asst. Chief David Beyer tells WDRB it happened Friday around 8 p.m. at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry store on Shelbyville Road at Mall St. Matthews.

Police say several people damaged cases inside the store, and took an undetermined amount of merchandise.

No one was injured.

Officials have not given any information about the suspects.

