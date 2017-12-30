RAW VIDEO | Bobby Petrino, Lamar Jackson on U of L's 31-27 loss to Mississippi State in TaxSlayer Bowl

Louisville native Sue Grafton, who wrote a prolific and best-selling series of alphabetically titled mystery novels, has died, according to a family friend. She was 77.More >>
Louisville native Sue Grafton, who wrote a prolific and best-selling series of alphabetically titled mystery novels, has died, according to a family friend. She was 77.More >>
Once the fire was out, crews worked to ventilate the building.More >>
Once the fire was out, crews worked to ventilate the building.More >>
LMPD said it knows who is responsible for wrecking and burglarizing a music studio on Bardstown Road.More >>
LMPD said it knows who is responsible for wrecking and burglarizing a music studio on Bardstown Road.More >>
The victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries early Friday.More >>
The victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries early Friday.More >>
The woman's body was found in a vehicle on Wednesday.More >>
The woman's body was found in a vehicle on Wednesday.More >>
Louisville settled for a string of perimeter shots. Kentucky attacked the rim with relentless intensity. The result was an overwhelming UK victory over U of L Friday.More >>
Louisville settled for a string of perimeter shots. Kentucky attacked the rim with relentless intensity. The result was an overwhelming UK victory over U of L Friday.More >>
Police are looking for thieves who stole from the non-profit’s collection bins.More >>
Police are looking for thieves who stole from the non-profit’s collection bins.More >>
Officials say late January and early February form the peak of flu season.More >>
Officials say late January and early February form the peak of flu season.More >>