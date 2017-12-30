Louisville Football falls 31-27 in TaxSlayer Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions in Saturday's TaxSlayer Bowl helping Mississippi State to a 31-27 win.

It was a back and forth battle from the start. The Bulldogs offense led by freshman quarterback Keytaon Thompson struck first leading 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Jackson got the offense rolling in the second, scoring twice to take the lead 21-17 at the half.

But then the Cards' momentum stalled. Head coach Bobby Petrino's offense had multiple opportunities to score in the second half but had to settle for two field goals.

The Bulldogs defense was stifling in the last two quarters, pressuring Jackson in the pocket forcing multiple turnovers.

Louisville's defense did a good job combating the four interceptions, allowing just 10 points off turnovers. Peter Sirmon's group even came up with much needed stops to get the ball back in the hands of the offense.

Jackson even had a chance to win the game in the final minute, but Mississippi State's defense batted his 55-yard chance away.

Although the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner had an error filled day, he finished the game with 329 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

The Cards are now 3-3 in bowl games against teams from the SEC.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.