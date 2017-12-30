Kentucky lawmaker in sexual misconduct deal won't run in '18 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky lawmaker in sexual misconduct deal won't run in '18

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky lawmaker who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement along with three fellow Republican legislators says he won't seek re-election in 2018.

According to the Bowling Green Daily News, Rep. Jim DeCesare of Bowling Green didn't mention the settlement in his announcement Friday. He didn't return the newspaper's phone calls Friday.

DeCesare's statement says it's time to focus on other opportunities.

DeCesare was one of four state lawmakers involved in a sexual harassment settlement with a former House Republican Caucus staffer.

The others are former House Speaker Jeff Hoover, who has since resigned the leadership post, and Reps. Brian Linder and Michael Meredith. DeCesare, Linder and Meredith were stripped of legislative committee chairmanships.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has called for the four lawmakers to resign.

