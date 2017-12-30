Bullitt County Sheriff's Office warning public of jury duty scam - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bullitt County Sheriff's Office warning public of jury duty scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a possible scam in the area. 

The sheriff's office took a call from a Louisville resident on Saturday who was reporting that he had fallen victim to a scam, Chief Deputy Mike Cook said in a news release. 

The victim stated he had received a call from someone identifying himself as Zachary Miller with the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, who told the victim he had a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear for jury duty. 

The caller told the victim he could avoid being arrested if he sent $1,824 via a MoneyPak card, and the victim complied. 

Cook advises no one named Zachary Miller is employed with the sheriff's office, and officers would not be calling citizens to solicit money. 

No other instances have been reported. 

