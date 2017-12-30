New Albany Floyd County Schools names finalist for superintenden - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany Floyd County Schools names finalist for superintendent position

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany-Floyd County Schools has named a finalist in their search for a new district superintendent.

According to a notice posted to the district's website, a public hearing will be held during the Jan. 8 board meeting at 6 p.m., "for the purpose of discussing and receiving public input on a proposed superintendent contract between the Board of School Trustees and Brad Snyder."

Dr. Brad Snyder has been serving as the district's interim superintendent since June, when former superintendent Bruce Hibbard was offered and accepted a new job as superintendent of the Franklin Township Community School Corporation near Indianapolis. 

The school board later voted 7-0 to name Snyder as interim superintendent ahead of the 2017-2018 school year. 

The board is expected to vote on the proposed contract for Snyder at the Jan. 29 board meeting at 6 p.m. 

You can view a copy of that contract and the public meeting notice from NAFCS below. 

