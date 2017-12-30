Kentucky Flea Market New Year's Spectacular underway at Expo Cen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Flea Market New Year's Spectacular underway at Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's easy to find great deals after the holidays, especially when almost everything is under one roof. 

The Kentucky Flea Market New Year's Spectacular is going on this weekend at the Kentucky Expo Center. 

More than 1,000 booths are set up, selling items from jewelry, crafts, and candles, to overstock items, furniture and anything else you can imagine.

There are more than 300 antique booths 

For the last 45 years, the flea market has been a fixture at the Expo Center, and something both vendors and customers alike look forward to. 

"(It's) perfect for cabin fever when it gets cold out and everybody has been in the house cooped up," show manager Jim Stengel said. "It's a great place to just come out and walk around and see whatever there is to see."

The flea market continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Parking costs $8, but you can get a $4 refund with any purchase.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

