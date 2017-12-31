Firefighters battle flames and extreme cold at home in Floyds Kn - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Firefighters battle flames and extreme cold at home in Floyds Knobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Emergency crews are responding to a report of a house fire in Floyds Knobs.

Crews were called to a home on Ballou Road just before midnight Sunday. Fire officials tell WDRB they are dealing with freezing water lines as they fight the fire.

No other information is known at this time.

WDRB News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

