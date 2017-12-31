LMPD investigating after Metro Corrections officer shoots suspect at Denny's restaurant

LMPD said it knows who is responsible for wrecking and burglarizing a music studio on Bardstown Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police's Public Integrity Unit is investigating after a male suspect was shot by an off-duty Metro Corrections Officer.

This is according to Tracy Dotson, president of the Louisville Metro Corrections FOP.

A MetroSafe supervisor tells WDRB the shooting happened at the Denny's on Eastern Parkway.

Dotson says it happened Sunday around 2 a.m. The off-duty officer is an employee at the restaurant, according to Dotson.

Officials say the officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Authorities say the officer approached the car and the suspect was inside.

The vehicle's door was open and an altercation took place, according to Dotson.

Dotson says the suspect put the car in reverse and tried to run over the officer and drive away. Officials say the off-duty officer then fired one shot at the suspect and hit him.

The officer was dragged a short distance after being hit by the suspect's vehicle, according to officials. The officer suffered some bumps and bruises, but is expected to be okay.

Authorities say the suspect got away. Later, a person matching the suspect's description showed up at Audubon Hospital with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to U of L Hospital for treatment. Officials have not confirmed if the person at the hospital is the suspect. That person's current condition is not known.

Authorities have not released the names of the officer or suspect.

