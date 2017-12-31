LMPD investigating after Metro Corrections officer shoots suspec - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after Metro Corrections officer shoots suspect at Denny's restaurant

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police's Public Integrity Unit is investigating after a male suspect was shot by an off-duty Metro Corrections Officer.

This is according to Tracy Dotson, president of the Louisville Metro Corrections FOP.

A MetroSafe supervisor tells WDRB the shooting happened at the Denny's on Eastern Parkway.

Dotson says it happened Sunday around 2 a.m. The off-duty officer is an employee at the restaurant, according to Dotson.

Officials say the officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Authorities say the officer approached the car and the suspect was inside.

The vehicle's door was open and an altercation took place, according to Dotson.

Dotson says the suspect put the car in reverse and tried to run over the officer and drive away. Officials say the off-duty officer then fired one shot at the suspect and hit him.

The officer was dragged a short distance after being hit by the suspect's vehicle, according to officials. The officer suffered some bumps and bruises, but is expected to be okay.

Authorities say the suspect got away. Later, a person matching the suspect's description showed up at Audubon Hospital with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to U of L Hospital for treatment. Officials have not confirmed if the person at the hospital is the suspect. That person's current condition is not known.

Authorities have not released the names of the officer or suspect.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.