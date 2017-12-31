Metro Corrections officer placed on administrative leave after s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections officer placed on administrative leave after shooting suspect outside Denny's restaurant

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit is investigating after a male suspect was shot by an off-duty Metro Corrections Officer early Sunday morning. 

A MetroSafe supervisor told WDRB the shooting happened outside the Denny's on Eastern Parkway around 2 a.m.

The officer, identified as Donald Miller by Metro Corrections Spokesperson Steve Durham, is also an employee at the restaurant.  

According to Louisville Metro Corrections FOP President Tracy Dotson, Miller noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. He approached the vehicle, where the suspect was inside with the door open, when an altercation took place, Dotson said.

The suspect then put the car in reverse in an attempt to run over Miller and drive away when the officer fired one shot, hitting the suspect.

Miller was dragged a short distance after being hit by the suspect's vehicle as he fled. He suffered some bumps and bruises, but is expected to be okay, Dotson said.

Later, police said a person matching the suspect's description showed up at Audubon Hospital with a gunshot wound. They were transported to U of L Hospital for treatment, but officials have not confirmed if the person at the hospital is the suspect, and their current condition is not known.

Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton said Miller, who has been an employee at Metro Corrections since 2001, has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard as the investigation continues. 

