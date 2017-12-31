Coats and car seats could be dangerous combination this winter

The building will now be known as the Holy Trinity-Clifton Campus.

After enduring nearly 36 minutes of the Louisville Flu, Kentucky rallied down the stretch to beat Georgia, 66-61, in the Wildcats' SEC opener at Rupp Arena.

The Costa Rican government says that a plane believed to be carrying 12 people has crashed in a wooded area.

More than 1,000 booths are set up, selling items from jewelry, crafts, and candles, to overstock items, furniture and anything else you can imagine.

School officials around the state are encouraging parents to begin preparing for new immunization requirements for school children.

James Daniel III was taken into custody at his home just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As temperatures begin to drop, parents might be tempted to bundle up their kids. But if you're putting them in car seats in winter coats, it could be dangerous.

Kinzie Evrard with Norton Healthcare showed WDRB the potential danger.

When a child is wearing a winter coat, it may feel like they are strapped snugly into a car seat. But once the coat is removed, you can see the straps are actually dangerously loose. Evrard says parents should remove their child's coat before putting him or her in the the car seat to ensure they are strapped in snugly.

She warns coats, especially the “puffy” style, are likely to create extra space between the harness and the child, putting the child at risk for injury or death in an accident.

If you're worried about keeping your kid warm in the car, Evrard says instead of putting the coat on the child, you can put the coat over him or her to keep the child warm or keep a blanket in the car.

