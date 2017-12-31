UPDATE: Police in Colorado say 1 deputy killed, several officers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Police in Colorado say 1 deputy killed, several officers injured in shooting near Denver

(AP & FOX NEWS) -- Authorities say one deputy was killed and four other officers are hurt after a shooting that happened Sunday morning near Denver.

According to officials, two civilians were also injured. The suspected gunman in the incident is also believed to be dead.

Police in a Colorado city just outside of Denver were shot while responding to a disturbance call early Sunday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that citizens in Highlands Ranch should shelter in place and avoid windows.

“We have multiple officers down,” Deputy Jason Blanchard told the Denver Post. “We are not giving numbers or status at this point, we are still working on getting the suspect in custody.”

Police say they are working in the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd in Highlands Ranch, located south of Denver.

“Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said, calling it an “active event.”

The officers were shot while responding to a disturbance call around 6 a.m. local time, a police spokeswoman told the Denver Post.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and a SWAT team are on scene, police added.

The sheriff's office also told 11 News that the situation is "not looking good for us."

Local media later reported gunshots being heard amid a stream of firetrucks and emergency vehicles entering the area.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the incident.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.