UPDATE: Police in Colorado say 1 deputy killed, several officers injured in shooting near Denver

The building will now be known as the Holy Trinity-Clifton Campus.

After enduring nearly 36 minutes of the Louisville Flu, Kentucky rallied down the stretch to beat Georgia, 66-61, in the Wildcats' SEC opener at Rupp Arena.

The Costa Rican government says that a plane believed to be carrying 12 people has crashed in a wooded area.

More than 1,000 booths are set up, selling items from jewelry, crafts, and candles, to overstock items, furniture and anything else you can imagine.

School officials around the state are encouraging parents to begin preparing for new immunization requirements for school children.

James Daniel III was taken into custody at his home just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say it happened Sunday around 2 a.m.

Metro Corrections officer placed on administrative leave after shooting suspect outside Denny's restaurant

The crash happened at Dixie Highway and Stites Station Road just before 2 p.m.

(AP & FOX NEWS) -- Authorities say one deputy was killed and four other officers are hurt after a shooting that happened Sunday morning near Denver.

According to officials, two civilians were also injured. The suspected gunman in the incident is also believed to be dead.

Police in a Colorado city just outside of Denver were shot while responding to a disturbance call early Sunday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that citizens in Highlands Ranch should shelter in place and avoid windows.

“We have multiple officers down,” Deputy Jason Blanchard told the Denver Post. “We are not giving numbers or status at this point, we are still working on getting the suspect in custody.”

Police say they are working in the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd in Highlands Ranch, located south of Denver.

“Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said, calling it an “active event.”

The officers were shot while responding to a disturbance call around 6 a.m. local time, a police spokeswoman told the Denver Post.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and a SWAT team are on scene, police added.

The sheriff's office also told 11 News that the situation is "not looking good for us."

Local media later reported gunshots being heard amid a stream of firetrucks and emergency vehicles entering the area.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the incident.

