Block of Frankfort Avenue to close for MSD project - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Block of Frankfort Avenue to close for MSD project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An entire block of Frankfort Avenue will shut down this week.

Starting on Tuesday, Frankfort Avenue will be closed between Mellwood Avenue and Story Avenue for a Metropolitan Sewer District project. The work is expected to last through February.

A detour will be in place to take traffic around the construction.

The work is part of MSD's project for the Clifton Heights Combined Sewer overflow basin.

