Police arrest man accused of wrecking and burglarizing Louisville music studio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of breaking into and burglarizing Goldsmith Studios on Bardstown Road has been arrested.

According to an arrest report, James Daniel III, 43, was taken into custody at his home just before 2 p.m. on Sunday and charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

Daniel was identified by police on Friday as the man seen wrecking the studio on surveillance video just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Studio owner Brian Cronin said in addition to causing thousands of dollars in damage, Daniel also stole $2,800 in property when he walked out of the studio with three guitars.

The arrest report also states police are requesting a high bond for Daniel, who they say is a flight risk. He will appear in court Monday morning.

