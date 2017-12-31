Police investigating after head-on crash on Dixie Highway injure - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating after head-on crash on Dixie Highway injures 8, including 4 juveniles

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating after a two-car head-on crash sent four adults and four juveniles to the hospital Sunday afternoon. 

LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the crash happened at Dixie Highway and Stites Station Road in southwest Jefferson County just before 2 p.m. 

Early investigation shows one of the two vehicles collided head-on into the other. Of the four juveniles transported to Norton Children's Hospital, one sustained serious injuries, Smiley said. Of the four adults taken to University Hospital, one also sustained serious injuries. 

Smiley said neither driver had insurance, and the investigation into which driver was at fault is ongoing. 

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time. 

