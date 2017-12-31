Indiana lawmaker to propose sports betting legislation - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana lawmaker to propose sports betting legislation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- A state lawmaker says he may sponsor legislation that would make betting on sports legal in Indiana depending on how the U.S. Supreme Court rules in a pending case.

The high court is considering a case out of New Jersey that could open to door for states to legalize gambling on sporting events. The Indianapolis Star reports that more than 10 states have passed or are considering bills to make sports betting legal if the Supreme Court opens the gates.

Republican Rep. Alan Morrison of Terre Haute wants to do the same in Indiana. But his opposition includes the NCAA.

The Indianapolis-based college sports governing body opposes sports gambling. It even bars any of its championship events from being held in Nevada.

Morrison says restricting college bets in Indiana "would be a pretty big burden" for the state's gaming facilities.

