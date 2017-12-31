Clifton Center closes after 22 years - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clifton Center closes after 22 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clifton Center is now officially closed after 22 years. 

The center had been used as a public meeting space for more than two decades before announcing in April that it would close at the end of the year. 

The building will now be known as the Holy Trinity-Clifton Campus. 

Holy Trinity Parish plans to open a Catholic elementary school for children with language-based learning differences. 

A message on the former website also said Holy Trinity is happy to lease space to many of the long-standing resident tenants of the Clifton Center.

