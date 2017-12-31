LANE | 16 straight to start the season for U of L Women's basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Walz said his team sometimes plays like the 3rd-ranked team in the country that they are and then sometimes they play more like a team somewhere in the 300's. The U of L coach saw both Sunday as his Cardinals raced out to a 26-1 lead, then held off a second-half rally to win at North Carolina State. It pushed Louisville's record to 16-0, the best start in school history. It also ties the 2013-2014 team for the all-time longest win streak.

Myisha Hines-Allen finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Asia Durr also had 17, 12 in the second half. NC State (12-3) was led by Kiara Leslie who scored all of her 18 points in the second half.

Walz said he was proud of the fight his team has shown. But there are things he doesn't like as much.

"I am concerned because we are slipping in some areas," said Walz. "We've got to value the basketball, and our tempo on offense has to improve. I don't want to have to take a loss before they realize, `Oh, now I see what you're saying.' "

Louisville now plays three straight at the KFC Yum! Center beginning with a 7:00 pm start against Duke Thursday.

