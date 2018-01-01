BOZICH | Louisville exits, Kentucky gains on my AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

Kentucky gained two spots while Louisville tumbled out of Rick Bozich's latest ballot in the AP college basketball poll after the Wildcats defeated the Cardinals Friday in Rupp Arena.More >>
After enduring nearly 36 minutes of the Louisville Flu, Kentucky rallied down the stretch to beat Georgia, 66-61, in the Wildcats' SEC opener at Rupp Arena.More >>
Louisville settled for a string of perimeter shots. Kentucky attacked the rim with relentless intensity. The result was an overwhelming UK victory over U of L Friday.More >>
The computer formulas and the Las Vegas odds favor Kentucky in the Wildcats' basketball game against Louisville Friday in Rupp Arena.More >>
There will be road environments where Louisville will miss Rick Pitino this season but Friday's game with Kentucky in Rupp Arena should not be one of them.More >>
Hall of Fame announcer Dick Enberg died Thursday. He'll be remembered for his work in the NFL, baseball and Wimbledon but he helped make college basketball a national game.More >>
Louisville was tested by Albany Wednesday night but the Cardinals improved to 9-2.More >>
If you could upgrade the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana basketball teams by fixing one recruiting miss over the last two seasons, what player would you pick?More >>
