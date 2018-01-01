BOZICH | Louisville exits, Kentucky gains on my AP college baske - WDRB 41 Louisville News

BOZICH | Louisville exits, Kentucky gains on my AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball poll. Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball poll.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Whack, whack, whack.

TCU. Villanova. Arizona State.

Just like that, the final three unbeaten teams in college basketball went down Saturday, making it the first time in the AP college basketball poll era (1948-49) that we have moved into January without an unbeaten team.
But the poll must go on. I moved Kentucky up two spots from 13th for the Wildcats’ home wins over Louisville and Georgia. I moved Louisville out of the poll for its 29-point White Flag performance in Rupp Arena.

Here is my latest ballot for the poll, that will be released Monday afternoon:

1. Michigan State

2. Duke

3. Villanova

4. Xavier

5. Purdue

6. West Virginia

7. Arizona State

8. North Carolina

9. Oklahoma

10. Kansas

11. Kentucky

12. Wichita State

13. Virginia

14. TCU

15. Miami

16. Arizona

17. Texas A&M

18. Cincinnati

19. Texas Tech

20. Clemson

21. Arkansas

22. Notre Dame

23. Tennessee

24. Gonzaga

25. Seton Hall

