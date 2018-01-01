Early morning fire New Year's Day destroys home in Floyds Knobs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Early morning fire New Year's Day destroys home in Floyds Knobs

Posted: Updated:

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Firefighters battle bitter cold to try to save a home in Floyds Knobs from an early morning fire New Year's Day.

Firefighters were called to the home on Emmons Lane just after 7 a.m.  When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed. 

Single digit temperatures with below zero wind chills were a big issue for firefighters. Several fire departments had to bring in tanker trucks because there were no hydrants nearby. It took about an hour and a half to get the fire under control. 

LafayetteTownship Fire public information officer Ryan Houchen said, ""We had to drag several hundred feet of hose to the fire to get it set up. We were dealing with the cold weather as well. Our trucks were starting to freeze but we were able to overcome that issue." 

Th Salvation Army did respond to the scene to help firefighters get a break from the cold.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine what may have caused the fire. 

No one was home, when the house caught on fire. The owners were on vacation. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

