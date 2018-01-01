Police arrest man for allegedly leading them on chase through Lo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest man for allegedly leading them on chase through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a man for allegedly leading officers on a chase through Louisville.

According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro Police tried to stop 29-year-old Nicholas Allen near Brook and Broadway Streets, but he reportedly sped away.

Officers say his car matched the description of a vehicle involved in an officer-involved shooting.

Allen lost control of the car at the intersection of Brook Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard hitting and damaging a light post. That's when he allegedly tried to run away before being arrested.

Police say the car Allen was driving was reported stolen, the VIN number was covered with tape and he was driving it with a temporary tag belonging to a Kia Soul. 

He faces several charges including fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle and on foot, receiving stolen property and obscuring the identity of a machine.

Allen is being held on a $10,000 full cash bond.

