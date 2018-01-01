Man accused of wrecking local recording studio pleads not guilty - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man accused of wrecking local recording studio pleads not guilty

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of breaking into and damaging a music studio on Bardstown Road pleads not guilty.

In court Monday, a judge ordered James Daniel III to have no contact with Goldsmith Studios.

Daniel was identified by police on Friday as the man seen on surveillance video wrecking the studio just after 5 p.m. December 22.

Studio owner Brian Cronin said in addition to causing thousands of dollars in damage, Daniel also stole $2,800 in property when he walked out of the studio with three guitars.

He's charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

A judge set his bond at $15,000 saying he's a flight risk.

Related stories: 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.