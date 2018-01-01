AMBER ALERT: Texas police seek girls 14 and 7 that may be with man wanted in suspicious death

The woman's body was found in a vehicle on Wednesday.

Officials say it happened Sunday around 2 a.m.

Metro Corrections officer placed on administrative leave after shooting suspect outside Denny's restaurant

The start of a new year marked the beginning of something even bigger for one Louisville couple celebrating the birth of the city's first baby of 2018.

Louisville's first baby of 2018 born to new parents at University Hospital

Officers say his car matched the description of a vehicle involved in an officer-involved shooting.

Police arrest man for allegedly leading them on chase through Louisville

LMPD says 107 people were murdered in Louisville in 2017, and more than half of those cases remain unsolved.

More than half of the 107 homicides across Louisville in 2017 remain unsolved

Tristan can now stand, is more talkative and can wheel himself around in his own wheelchair after suffering from a sever brain injury in 2016.

Oldham County teenager overcoming the odds with new treatment after freak accident

A car crashed into the Shop Local Kentucky store at South Shelby and Oak Streets on Monday, toppling bricks and chunks of concrete onto the sidewalk.

Louisville interim basketball coach David Padgett said he'll keep discussions he had with his players after their lopsided loss to Kentucky private, but that the team has had more intense practices leading up to Tuesday's ACC opener against Pittsburgh.

CRAWFORD | Park the bus: Padgett keeps UK talks in-house as Louisville preps for Pitt

ROUND ROCK, Tx. (FOX NEWS) -- Texas police have issued an Amber Alert for two girls, 14 and 7, who may be with a man described as a "person of interest" in a suspicious death.

Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret, 7, are “both associated with a person of interest in the suspicious death investigation,” police said in a statement, according to KHOU.

After responding to a welfare check in the 2600 block of Leslie Court in Round Rock, police found a deceased woman inside. Her identity is currently unclear.

Police believe that Terry Allen Miles, 44, is connected to the suspicious death and the abduction.

Miles is 6-feet 2-inches and weighs 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes, wears glasses and has a beard, according to KHOU. He was last heard from in Round Rock on Saturday. He is driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH9845. The car also has a white sticker on the upper right hand corner of the rear window.

He may be headed toward Louisiana, according to KHOU.

Griffith is 5-feet 10-inches, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes. She also has a nose stud in her right nostril and has braces. Bandera-Margaret is 4-feet 5-inches and weighs 75 pounds. She has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding this situation, call Round Rock Police at 512-218-5516.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

