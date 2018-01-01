YMCA locations across Louisville see influx of new faces as New - WDRB 41 Louisville News

YMCA locations across Louisville see influx of new faces as New Year's resolutions kick off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many businesses are closed on New Year's Day, but with getting in shape topping the list of resolutions, local gyms were pretty packed. That includes the YMCA in downtown Louisville, where people did a variety of exercises to start off the new year.

Gyms are busiest during the first few months of the year, but YMCA officials encourage everyone to make their health a year-long commitment. They also said it helps to bring a friend.

"If we can get somebody connected with an exercise buddy, into a fitness class, their adherence to exercise is far greater later in the year," said Norman Johnson, District Executive Director of the YMCA of Greater Louisville.

If you're thinking of getting started on a fitness plan, all area YMCAs have waived their joining fees for the month of January.

